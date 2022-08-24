Signature Dish-Black Hog BBQ & Bar
Baylor Courchaine, the general manager at Black Hog BBQ & Bar’s South Market Street location in Frederick, sits for a portrait at the restaurant on Aug. 10.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Meats smoked fresh onsite daily and from-scratch kitchen creations are on the menu at Black Hog BBQ & Bar. The barbecue joint has four locations in Frederick County and a fifth in Ashburn, Virginia. At the downtown Frederick location, neon lights spell out offerings such as pork, ribs and brisket. Black Hog’s own line of sauces are available at the counter, and a full service bar is around the corner. Diners can get meat on a sandwich or as a platter with two sides (cole slaw, baked beans or mac and cheese). There’s also salad and chicken wings for those who aren’t prepared to scarf down a big serving of meat. The business offers catering, too. The success started with the opening of the South Market Street location in 2008. Locals should recognize the name of the owner and pit master: classically trained chef Mike Tauraso, who used to own The Tasting Room.

Black Hog BBQ & Bar

Signature Dish-Black Hog BBQ & Bar
The Texas beef brisket at Black Hog BBQ comes with sides of holiday sweet potatoes, Southern greens and cornbread.

