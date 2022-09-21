For 35 years, Carriage House Inn has been a staple in Emmitsburg dining. The historic building dates back to 1857 and still boasts features that beckon to a different time, such as the stone fireplace. The restaurant recently added a new front patio and bar, according to manager Kristy Shriner. She describes Carriage House as the place for everyday occasions as well as special events. Locals will be familiar with favorites like the jumbo lump crab cakes and herb-crusted prime rib, but the eatery opted to showcase one of its newer additions for this week's Signature Dish, the steakhouse wedge salad, which the staff hopes will delight new and returning customers alike. Chesapeake crab dip, burgers, lobster and crab mac, and jambalaya are also on the menu. Visit on a Friday or Saturday night, and you'll be met with the sounds of piano into the evening.
Carriage House Inn
Looks great! Can't wait to try it out.
I went there a couple of weeks ago. The wait staff was terrible. Water was poured onto our menus once and one of our fellow dinners once. When our server arrived with 4 dinner rolls there were only 3 as she said she dropped one on the floor. She said she would be right back with it. It didn't arrive back at the table until our group of 4 had finished eating. The food was very mediocre as well as over priced. And the piano music was poor and way way too loud. And the vaunted decor was basic stuff that business try to make their place seem quaint, original and rustic. And me and my wife had wanted to go there for years. What a disappointment.
