Gambrill Mt. Food Co. has come a long way since its start as a food truck in 2018. The Frederick eatery found a brick-and-mortar home on North East Street in Frederick before moving to its current location on South Bentz Street. The menu spans cultures with offerings such as bahn mi, Cubano sandwich, bao bun, chicken parmesan sandwich, fish and chips, and Philly cheesesteak. They’ve got brunch covered, too, with dishes like chicken and waffles and a variety of brunch cocktails from their full bar. They go way beyond the Bloody Mary. If the menu were not diverse enough, co-owners Ben Cohen and Jasmin Tregoning recently added pizza. They offer 14- and 20-inch pies and highly recommend the Maryland soft-shell crab pizza, topped with two crispy soft-shell crabs. The owners pride themselves on being a go-to spot for everyone, whether you just finished a day on the construction site or stepped out of a business meeting for lunch. They also frequently host live music. As Tregoning puts it, they take popular foods and add Gambrill Mt. magic to them.
Signature Dish: Crab meets pizza at Gambrill Mt. Food Co.
Mary Grace Keller
