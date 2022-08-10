Cucina Massi-Signature Dish
Buy Now

Co-owner Massimo Liberatore at Cucina Massi on July 22.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Father-and-son duo Dante and Massimo Liberatore brought their heritage to Frederick with the opening of Cucina Massi. Gaze out the window at the restaurant and you’ll be greeted by a mural depicting the Italian town of Palena, from which their family hails. While their Frederick eatery is about two years old, the family has extensive experience operating Italian restaurants across Maryland under the name Liberatore’s. Now it’s Massimo’s turn to step up as the next generation of restauranteurs. The Cucina Massi menu is packed with dishes that include mozzarella, marinara, meatballs and pasta. Those looking for something on the lighter side can try the pear salad with balsamic vinaigrette or a little neck clams simmered with onions, oregano and chunky marinara. Standard fare includes lasagna, spaghetti, crab ravioli and chicken parmigiana. Massimo says you’re likely to have leftovers if you order the pasta. Step outside to see grapes growing on a vine during the warm months, or to dine on the patio. Top off your meal with glass of wine from the bar, and sit back and imagine you are dining in Italy.

Cucina Massi
Cucina Massi-Signature Dish
Buy Now

The Capellini Caprese, a dish with angel hair pasta topped with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, sausage and fresh basil, is displayed at Cucina Massi.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription