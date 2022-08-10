Father-and-son duo Dante and Massimo Liberatore brought their heritage to Frederick with the opening of Cucina Massi. Gaze out the window at the restaurant and you’ll be greeted by a mural depicting the Italian town of Palena, from which their family hails. While their Frederick eatery is about two years old, the family has extensive experience operating Italian restaurants across Maryland under the name Liberatore’s. Now it’s Massimo’s turn to step up as the next generation of restauranteurs. The Cucina Massi menu is packed with dishes that include mozzarella, marinara, meatballs and pasta. Those looking for something on the lighter side can try the pear salad with balsamic vinaigrette or a little neck clams simmered with onions, oregano and chunky marinara. Standard fare includes lasagna, spaghetti, crab ravioli and chicken parmigiana. Massimo says you’re likely to have leftovers if you order the pasta. Step outside to see grapes growing on a vine during the warm months, or to dine on the patio. Top off your meal with glass of wine from the bar, and sit back and imagine you are dining in Italy.
Signature Dish: Cucina Massi inspired by Italian heritage
Mary Grace Keller
