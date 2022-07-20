In 90 seconds, Cugino Forno cooks pizza to perfection inside a 900-degree oven imported from Naples, Italy, made from the stone of Mount Vesuvius. Co-owners Joseph Ozbey, Eren Yildirim and Pat Gio are cousins from Turkey who became enamored with pizza in their travels to Italy. After opening five locations in North Carolina, they set their sights on Frederick. Cugino Forno imports most of its ingredients from Italy, such as the tomatoes that go into the pizza sauce, the flour, cheese and olive oil. The dough is made fresh using bottled water to ensure consistency. They sell pizza by the pie because they believe the product is best when enjoyed straight out of the oven, rather than reheated by the slice. The spinning gelato machine, designed by Ferrari, is sure to catch your eye. Diners can take a seat at long, family-style tables inside, eat at picnic tables doors, get their order to go or use a third-party delivery service. Beer and wine are available, and customers are welcome to bring their pets. The eatery is in the former Coca-Cola bottling plant, a location the owners sought out for its unique history and character.
Cugino Forno
1705 N. Market St., Suite 100, Frederick
240-575-9903
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week
Type of food: Neapolitan-style pizza, salad, cannoli, gelato
Price: 16-inch pizzas range from $16.95 to $22.95, salads under $10
The owners recommend: Margherita pizza with sauce made from San Marzano tomatoes, bufala mozzarella cheese, olive oil and fresh basil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.