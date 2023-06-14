A Frederick staple since 2006, Fajita Grande serves a variety of Mexican dishes that are best encapsulated by the restaurant’s sizzling fajitas. Owner and chef Mohammad Mian has cooked up his favorite cuisine for 38 years, with 18 years at another Mexican restaurant before launching his own business in Frederick. “I love Mexican food,” he said. “I love everything about it, and I work only with Mexican food.” He appreciates the flavor profiles that can be built into Mexican dishes and the opportunities to incorporate fresh meats and veggies in a variety of ways, with an emphasis on marination. Mian highlighted Fajita Grande’s dishes, like chicken and shrimp fajitas, where the proteins are marinated for long periods of time in citrus juice and an assortment of spices. He said customers often sample the entire menu over time, enjoying each item as they go.
— Emmett Gartner
