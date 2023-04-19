Since opening in December 2022 on Buckeystown Pike, the wood fueling Firebirds’ smoker and grill has been flowing as steadily as the customers entering the restaurant’s doors. Executive chef Dustin Starling has been with the restaurant since opening day and, with leadership from general manager Beth Parsley, has helped the national chain’s newest Maryland location take shape. Starling said just about every protein dish on the menu, from the salmon and red snapper to pork ribs and steaks, has a component that is cooked in Firebirds’ wood-fired grill. Restaurant staff start feeding wood to the grill around 10 a.m. and keep adding hickory, oak or apple wood all day long. Vegetables, too, spend time in the restaurant’s wood-fired grill, and their smokey flavor is exemplified by the vegetarian black bean soup. Elsewhere, Firebirds’ pork ribs and chicken wings get an extended treatment in the restaurant’s smoker.
“We slow-cook our ribs overnight ... low and slow, in our smoker, so they fall off the bone and melt in your mouth,” Starling said. He also highlighted the restaurant’s popular lobster spinach queso, a shareable dish made with fresh Maine lobster chunks and a creamy Pepper Jack cheese sauce, which comes with a warm batch of in-house tortilla chips. For dessert, Starling touted with creme brulée cheesecake, with fresh fruit and raspberry coulis. From the bar, Starling recommends the Double Black Diamond Martini, which is infused with fresh pineapple juice.
