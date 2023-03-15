Over a year into its relocation to East Sixth Street, Gravel & Grind is still serving up signature coffee beverages, waffles and an eclectic array of topped-toasts the way owner Tracy Hathaway always intended: alongside bicycles and warm conversation. "It's been a great, wonderful year," Hathaway said. "[We] made a lot of new friends and reconnected with some old friends, and that's been really fantastic." Hathaway and business partner Matt Donahue sell and rent bikes and offer bike-tuning services at their shop and maintain that Frederick is a fantastic place to explore on two wheels. On the food side, Gravel & Grind waffles, which are served on weekends and include gluten-free options and fruit-filled toppings. Gravel & Grind toasts also have gluten-free options with sweet toppings like Nutella and orange blossom fluff and savory toppings like brussels sprouts, sun-dried tomatoes and feta. Bread is provided locally from Twin Bears Bakery. Their coffee menu includes chocolate-infused pour-overs and lattes, with coffee beans and chocolate sourced locally.
Signature Dish: Gravel & Grind
- Staff photo by Katina Zentz
Co-owner Tracy Hathaway poses for a portrait with the pesto, mozzarella, and blistered tomato toast, and the Catch Me If You Cayenne latte at Gravel & Grind on March 1, 2023.
- Staff photo by Katina Zentz
(2) comments
This is a great local coffee shop. No surprise that they are successful. The atmosphere is top notch with all the natural light and chill vibes.
Love the waffles from this place!
