Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
Lily Lilinsinlapasunthorn, manager of Kittiwat Thai Kitchen, sits for a portrait with the Ka Prow Kai Sub dish at the restaurant on Oct. 12.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Since 2014, Kittiwat Thai Kitchen has served Thai cuisine to the Frederick community. Owner Kittiwat “Kevin” Chukkrabutr came to the U.S. from Thailand in 2006. The casual restaurant’s menu features classic dishes such as Pad Thai and Pad See Euw but also specialties that manager Lily Lilinsinlapasunthorn says you likely won’t find elsewhere. The staff is focused on serving fresh, flavorful food — and they don’t hold back on spice. Most dishes are ranked on a spice level of one through five, but there is also a one through 10 scale for those who really want to bring the heat. You can start your meal off with appetizers, perhaps the coconut calamari tempura, then pick which protein you’d like with your entrée. Desserts include lychee rice pudding brûlée and pumpkin custard. Lilinsinlapasunthorn said the restaurant accommodates allergies, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diners as well. Kittiwat Thai Kitchen grew so popular that the owner opened a second location this year, Kittiwat Thai Express, at 181C Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick. The express location has a smaller menu that allows staff to fill to-go orders quickly.

Ka Prow Kai Sub at Kittiwat Thai Kitchen includes rice with ground chicken, basil, fresh chili, an over-easy fried egg and Prik Num Pla, a Thai sauce with fish sauce and chili.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

