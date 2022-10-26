Since 2014, Kittiwat Thai Kitchen has served Thai cuisine to the Frederick community. Owner Kittiwat “Kevin” Chukkrabutr came to the U.S. from Thailand in 2006. The casual restaurant’s menu features classic dishes such as Pad Thai and Pad See Euw but also specialties that manager Lily Lilinsinlapasunthorn says you likely won’t find elsewhere. The staff is focused on serving fresh, flavorful food — and they don’t hold back on spice. Most dishes are ranked on a spice level of one through five, but there is also a one through 10 scale for those who really want to bring the heat. You can start your meal off with appetizers, perhaps the coconut calamari tempura, then pick which protein you’d like with your entrée. Desserts include lychee rice pudding brûlée and pumpkin custard. Lilinsinlapasunthorn said the restaurant accommodates allergies, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diners as well. Kittiwat Thai Kitchen grew so popular that the owner opened a second location this year, Kittiwat Thai Express, at 181C Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick. The express location has a smaller menu that allows staff to fill to-go orders quickly.
Signature Dish: Kittiwat Thai Kitchen serves ‘ultimate Thai comfort food’
Mary Grace Keller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured events
- –
This exhibition features brilliant lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts by renowned artists s…
- –
This exhibition features brilliant lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts by renowned artists s…
- –
Annual walking Trail of Jack-O-Lanterns of all shapes & sizes. The price of admission in…
- –
It's back! Let's do the Time Warp again, featuring a VIP happy hour and costume contest for …
- –
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
- –
The Myersville-Wolfsville Area Historical Society invites you to take an entertaining PowerP…
We welcome community submissions to our calendar. Post your events in the full calendar, under "Calendar & events" above.
This exhibition features brilliant lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts by renowned artists s…
This exhibition features brilliant lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts by renowned artists s…
Annual walking Trail of Jack-O-Lanterns of all shapes & sizes. The price of admission in…
It's back! Let's do the Time Warp again, featuring a VIP happy hour and costume contest for …
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
The Myersville-Wolfsville Area Historical Society invites you to take an entertaining PowerP…
This exhibition features brilliant lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts by renowned artists s…
Also open Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays noon to 6 p.m. and weekdays by appointment for …
Also at Maryland State Police, Frederick Barrack, 110 Airport Drive East, Frederick. Law enf…
Join the Friends of Mount Olivet Cemetery; Carrollton Manor Chapter, NSDAR; Charles J. Shaco…
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Search the site
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.