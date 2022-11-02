A staple of downtown Frederick for nearly 45 years, La Paz Mexican Restaurant is serving up its own take on Mexican cuisine. Owner Graham Baker says they don’t claim to be authentic — they’re more of a Tex Mex-style eatery with offerings that include fajitas, nachos, burritos, enchiladas and more. La Paz opened its doors at its first location, where the White Rabbit Gastropub is now, in 1978. At the time, Baker recalls, there were few restaurants downtown. Frederick was still recovering from the flood of 1976, he said. Since then, La Paz has gained a loyal following of customers and longtime employees, whom Baker likened to family. He invites guests to dine indoors among the Southwest-inspired artwork, or step outside to the dog-friendly patio and sip on a margarita. The menu also features salad, soup and wraps, including vegetarian options. Baker recommends the chicken and spinach quesadilla — a cheesy favorite. Finish the meal with something sweet, like sopapillas, pastries topped with cinnamon, sugar and honey.
Signature Dish: La Paz serves Tex-Mex cuisine in downtown Frederick
Mary Grace Keller
(1) comment
La Paz is fantastic. Can't wait to try this!!
