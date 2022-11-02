La Paz Signature Dish
Owner Graham Baker, left, and head chef Mike Cromwell sit for portrait with the chicken and spinach quesadilla at La Paz Mexican Restaurant on Oct. 27. The dish includes sautéed chicken and spinach with jack cheese, tomatoes, onions and chipotle ranch. It is served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

 Katina Zentz

A staple of downtown Frederick for nearly 45 years, La Paz Mexican Restaurant is serving up its own take on Mexican cuisine. Owner Graham Baker says they don’t claim to be authentic — they’re more of a Tex Mex-style eatery with offerings that include fajitas, nachos, burritos, enchiladas and more. La Paz opened its doors at its first location, where the White Rabbit Gastropub is now, in 1978. At the time, Baker recalls, there were few restaurants downtown. Frederick was still recovering from the flood of 1976, he said. Since then, La Paz has gained a loyal following of customers and longtime employees, whom Baker likened to family. He invites guests to dine indoors among the Southwest-inspired artwork, or step outside to the dog-friendly patio and sip on a margarita. The menu also features salad, soup and wraps, including vegetarian options. Baker recommends the chicken and spinach quesadilla — a cheesy favorite. Finish the meal with something sweet, like sopapillas, pastries topped with cinnamon, sugar and honey.

Owner Graham Baker talks about the restaurant's chicken and spinach quesadilla.
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
La Paz Signature Dish
The chicken and spinach quesadilla is displayed at La Paz Mexican Restaurant on Oct. 27. The dish includes sautéed chicken and spinach with jack cheese, tomatoes, onions and chipotle ranch. It is served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Sam1934
Sam1934

La Paz is fantastic. Can't wait to try this!!

