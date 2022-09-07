Crispy empanadas, Peruvian charbroiled chicken, fresh ceviche, giant Peruvian corn and more are on the menu at Mayta’s Peruvian Cuisine. The business has served the Frederick community since 2014, and its dishes beckon to owner Jorge Velasquez’s home country of Peru. Mayta’s came about after Velasquez worked as a chef at Isabella’s Taverna in Frederick. Velasquez came to the U.S. in 2000, then spent 11 years in San Francisco before moving to Maryland. He said he wanted to share his culture through his own restaurant. At Mayta’s, diners can choose from an array of seafood, chicken and beef enhanced with Peruvian flavors. The arroz chaufa is a fried rice with egg, vegetables, soy sauce, sweet and spicy sauce and creole salad. The Peruvian charbroiled chicken comes in quarter, half and whole sizes with white and dark meat options. Kabobs, sandwiches and salads are also available. Appetizers include salchipapas, fried Peruvian sausage tossed with french fries — a true Peruvian street food. And vegetarians need not worry; options are available for them, too.
Signature Dish: Mayta's Peruvian Cuisine provides taste of owner's culture
Mary Grace Keller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured events
- –
Ship tours, festivals, flyovers and educational activities, taking place in-person through S…
- –
Presented by Northrop Grumman, returns to Baltimore City and county with ship tours, festiva…
- –
Presented by Northrop Grumman, returns to Baltimore City and county with ship tours, festiva…
- –
Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators, families welcome. Sandwi…
- –
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
- –
Free festival devoted to showcasing handmade crafts — paintings, pottery, unique gifts. Vari…
We welcome community submissions to our calendar. Post your events in the full calendar, under "Calendar & events" above.
Ship tours, festivals, flyovers and educational activities, taking place in-person through S…
Presented by Northrop Grumman, returns to Baltimore City and county with ship tours, festiva…
Presented by Northrop Grumman, returns to Baltimore City and county with ship tours, festiva…
Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators, families welcome. Sandwi…
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
Free festival devoted to showcasing handmade crafts — paintings, pottery, unique gifts. Vari…
"The Barns of Sam's Creek," visit eight unique barns on farms around the Libertytown area, r…
Presented by Northrop Grumman, returns to Baltimore City and county with ship tours, festiva…
By dining-in or carry out for breakfast and/or lunch, Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance & Re…
At the Best Farm for historic demonstrations from living history volunteers, interpretive pr…
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Search the site
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.