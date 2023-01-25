Pork Is Good Stuff, according to P.I.G.S. BBQ Restaurant and Catering in Frederick. Roddy O’Connell and his wife, Lisa, opened P.I.G.S BBQ Catering in 2010, and in the last dozen years, it’s grown into a wildly popular option for various events. O’Connell said P.I.G.S. caters to an average of more than 200 weddings each year, as well as hundreds of other corporate and private events. When the business snowballed and wedding guests kept asking about where they could get some more P.I.G.S., the couple decided to start up the barbecue restaurant in 2016. P.I.G.S. initially opened its doors in a kitchen space inside of the Frederick Indoor Sports Center but later moved to its current location on Whittier Drive. The restaurant’s menu features a variety of snacks, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, ribs and fish, barbecue plates and platters, sides, sweets and drinks, including several local beers.
“What sets us apart is we make everything in-house,” O’Connell said. “It’s a little different than your standard barbecue joint.”
