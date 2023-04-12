At Thai Meric along Frederick's Golden Mile, Pimpisa Huynh and her husband import many ingredients directly from their home country of Thailand. Huynh says she aims to offer authentic Thai flavors and dishes that mirror what she grew up eating. "Some places, they cook Thai food, but it's more Americanized food, which is often a more sweet, mild taste to accommodate the palettes of people living in the area," she said. "But we wanted to be unique. We wanted to separate ourselves ... and to our surprise, a lot of people are liking it." The eatery serves classic Thai dishes — many of them inspired by Huynh's grandmother's cooking — and also offers a full bar.
Signature Dish: Thai Meric offers authentic ingredients, full bar
- Staff photo by Bill Green
- Staff photo by Bill Green
Jillian Atelsek
Education reporter
Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.
