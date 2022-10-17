Singer-songwriter Carey Anne Farrell, a Frederick native who currently resides in Chicago, will return to Maryland on Oct. 21 to perform a record release concert at Beans in the Belfry in support of her debut album, “Someone Else’s Wings.”
The show will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brunswick venue.
Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Frederick, Farrell started vocal training at age 7, later adding trombone, guitar and other assorted noisemakers to her skill set. In 2002, she moved to Chicago and began taking songwriting classes at the Old Town School of Folk Music while playing local clubs and coffeehouses.
Life (and grad school) intervened for a little while, but with the help of Theme Music, a Facebook group where musicians of all skill levels come together to record songs based on weekly themes, Farrell found her way back to music.
Farrell’s versatile mezzo-soprano voice, sweet melodies and thoughtful lyrics have garnered comparisons to Dar Williams, Aimee Mann and Chrissie Hynde. “Someone Else’s Wings” is an eclectic collection of original songs about family, loss, fandom, art, femininity, mythology and entomology. From the gentle folk of “Back East” to the swirling dream-pop of “Elena by the Ocean,” and from the hypnotic “Breathe With Me” to the searing “Cassandra Sleeps,” “Someone Else’s Wings” spans genres as well as subject matter.
Offstage, Farrell is the author of the young adult novel “Forward March,” the photographer behind best-selling author Erin Morgenstern’s beloved “Flax-Golden Tales,” a preschool teacher and private music instructor, and an enthusiastic dancer. She lives with her husband and her ever-growing collections of records, books, musical instruments and creepy dolls.
