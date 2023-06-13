Artist on the rise Lauren Calve will bring her soulful vocals and skillful guitar playing to the Carroll Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. June 17. Her blues-inspired sound creates raw, vulnerable live performances.
Calve’s first full-length album, “Shift,” will be out Sept. 1. Through the 10-track collection, she invites the listener to come along on her journey of self-discovery and change, demonstrating the art of emotional storytelling in the process.
“Shift” was recorded in Nashville at 3Sirens Music Group with producer, engineer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dex Green. The album features a stellar lineup, including Fred Eltringham on drums (Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson), Audley Freed on guitar (Sheryl Crow, The Black Crowes), Robert Kearns on bass (Sheryl Crow, Lynyrd Skynyrd), Marlon Patton on drums (Larkin Poe, Lera Lynn), Jared Reynolds on bass (Ben Folds) and engineer Joe Costa (Ben Folds).
Written primarily in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, the sound reflects that period of silence and self-reflection.
“At the time, I was more drawn to the softer qualities of my voice than the aggressive, blues-rock side,” Calve says.
The result is a sonic landscape of ethereal tones, intentional space and a bit of grit.
With this new album and tour, Calve is building off the momentum she’s already gained after touring with the likes of Rhett Miller, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Tom Paxton, Justin Townes Earle and Amythyst Kiah, recent writing sessions with Grammy-Award-winning songwriters Jon Vezner and Don Henry, and a performance on Mountain Stage.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for ages 25 and under and 60 and up. Get tickets at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.