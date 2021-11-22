The Tivoli Discovery Series for emerging artists will bring modern-day troubadour Matt Nakoa to the Weinberg Center for the Arts stage on Dec. 2.
Nakoa is equally at home performing piano concertos in the New York bar scene as he is rocking on stage with Tom Rush.
A modern-day troubadour, Nakoa is a multi-instrumentalist from New York state who began his musical career playing piano as a teenager. After graduating from high school, Nakoa studied music theory and vocalization at the Berklee College of Music, then began performing weekly at the coveted Brandy’s Piano Bar in Manhattan. Nakoa has toured internationally following the release of his first two albums.
Admission is $10 in advance or pay-what-you-want at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
