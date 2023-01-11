Wayne Snow has played music throughout most of his life, at this point making a career out of picking up various gigs throughout the Maryland and West Virginia area. One of those gigs is hosting the open mic at the Guide House Grill in Knoxville, right across the river from Harper Ferry.
72 Hours recently caught up with the West Virginia-based artist to talk a little about that open mic, his own music career, his connections to Frederick and what 2023 looks like for him as he continues to grow as an artist.
You run the open mic at the Guide House, correct?
Yeah, I’ve been doing that since, like, 2018, but it’s on sort of a hiatus right now. It’s ridiculous how many talented people come through that open mic.
Why is it on a hiatus?
I think they’re just worried and they’re cutting costs right now.
Can you talk a little bit about some of the people who have come in through the years?
It’s funny. The Harpers Ferry, Charles Town area in general has a bunch of really talented musicians. There are even some people who have come from Frederick. I think you know who Natalie Brooke is, right?
Yeah, I love her.
She’s never come through that open mic, but we went to school together at Shepherd University. She’s one of the really talented musicians to spend time in that area. Katie Powderly is another person that just kind of popped up one day and became a staple of the open mic.
I have a buddy who goes by Stripmall Ballads [Phillips Saylor Wisor], and he was one of the first people to come in and become another staple at the open mic and blow people away. That was when we were just getting started. As open mics go, it was slow and getting pretty late, and I think we were all ready to go home, but this dude popped in and asked if there was an open mic, so I said, “Yeah, come do your thing.” And he’s one of the most talented musicians, songwriters and guitar players I’ve ever met.
It’s a lot of people like that, who just heard about it and they pop in and they’re amazing, and we’re getting that on a weekly basis.
How did you get hooked up with it? Was it your idea?
No, I was just one of those people who kind of showed up and another dude was hosting it. But then, I think he was moving to Washington, and I was coming every week, and I think they liked me. So, they asked me to start hosting it.
Can you talk a little about what it’s like to host an open mic? I think it takes some talent to do that because it can be a tough thing. Have you experienced any issues with that? How hard of a job is that, for anyone who might not know?
Thankfully, it hasn’t been that bad. Every once in a while, you’ll get some kind of heckler or something like that, it being in a bar setting. Sometimes, I’ll have to step in and be like, “Dude, buddy, you gotta stop. You gotta go.” I don’t like doing that because you want to make sure people feel respected while they’re putting themselves out there.
But in general, I know it’s a lot of people that probably don’t have a lot of experience playing live, so I try to create an environment that’s like, “You can mess up here and it’s OK.” It’s about keeping that environment and making sure it goes smoothly. I’m definitely not the most perfect person — I’d definitely forget to plug in a speaker or something — but, you know, nobody’s perfect.
I would assume you must play yourself, right? Are you in a band?
Yeah, I’m a full-time musician and have been for basically my whole life. I delivered pizzas for three days and bussed tables for two hours and said, “Yeah, this is not for me.”
What are some of your other projects?
I have a solo project called Howling at the Earth. I’m also in a band called Fable Circuit, and we just released an album [“Vagabond: Sunsets on a Distant World,” December 2022]. That started in 2016, I think, and it was me and two other guys. You know how bands go when you start as friends, but then it gets more popular, so you want to take it more seriously and people kind of fizzle in and out. So, we’ve been in and out of hiatus, but then we started this record with Kenny [Eaton]. We go way back, all the way to when he was doing FredRock. We met up with Kenny and started doing this record, but then the pandemic hit and I knew I wanted to start a solo project of some sort, and it was kind of like a good time to learn how to do everything on my own. So, I started learning how to do that, and now I’m also doing a solo project with a live band, too, and that’s the one that’s called Howling at the Earth. It’s all my stuff, and I’ll do it solo sometimes, too. Those two projects are my two main projects.
What kind of music is it?
They’re not too far off, actually. Fable Circuit is very influenced by Coheed and Cambria. We try to make our music not sound like them but be heavily influenced by them. A lot of prog-pop guitar riffs.
How does that translate into an open mic environment? I can’t imagine there are a lot of people coming up to play nine-minute songs?
No [laughs]. Not at all. It’s funny because especially down in the Harpers Ferry area, I’m hosting all these open mics and I’m playing Coheed and emo-type stuff like My Chemical Romance, and everyone else is playing bluegrass and Americana things. That’s a weird dynamic, but I’m also into that type of stuff, so it works out.
It’s funny because sometimes I’ll post a bunch of guitar riffs on the internet and I’ll get a bunch of feedback on them. One time, some person was like, “Hey, some of your riffs are really bluegrass-y,” and I was like, “Damnit! I can’t get away from it!” But it’s cool, though, because it adds new perspective to some of the songs I’ve been listening to forever.
You know, come to think of it, Kenny’s probably a really good guy to work with on the stuff you play.
Yeah, of course with Time Columns! I love everything he does.
Where are you based?
I’m in Charles Town, West Virginia.
What can you tell me about the music scene there? Is it good?
It started to be, back in 2019 or so. Abolitionist, the brewery down there, started to have music. It fluctuates all the time.
Back when I was in high school, there was Jumpin Java. Jordan from Kenny’s band used to play Java all the time and that kicked it up, but they closed down. Recently, there was a bar called Inkwells that opened up, and they had music all the time and it was super cool, but they had to close down. It was a bummer.
So, it fluctuates, and we all try. I’ve been playing at a place called the Mediterranean for like 12 years, and me and that guy [the owner] have a relationship with each other where I just show up and start playing and it’s fine.
So, it’s definitely there. It’s very low-key, but we also have all the vineyards here, too.
When it comes to doing the open mic thing, is there a perfect open mic that you can think of, where the talent’s great, there are no issues, and it’s just a great time?
Yeah, honestly, mine! It blew my mind just how many talented people would come down and mainly play original songs. Any of them could go anywhere and blow up.
Are there any talks of it coming back?
Yeah, I think they’re thinking in the spring, it’ll come back. It’s not just me and the people that come; it’s the people who work there, too. The drinks and food are really good. We found this formula where I try to create a good environment and they try to create a good environment and it works.
You said you’re trying to make a life out of music. Can you talk a little about how that’s working out? I know how hard that can be.
I think I’m really lucky because I started really early. I started playing out once a week, twice a week, and so many more times a week. Then people see you and they want you to play the other places they own, so I’ve been doing that for over 10 years now. I think a lot of people in the area know me, so I’m busy every weekend and sometimes during the week. I’ve been branching out further and further and getting more into the D.C. area lately. I don’t know if you’ve ever heard of SoFar Sounds?
Oh, yeah.
I’ve been doing one or two of those a month recently.
Those are fun.
They are. I felt bad because I just did one at a place called City Winery and it was my fourth one. Usually, people are super nice and super attentive and everything goes smoothly, but City Winery is kind of multilayered and kind of big. It’s more so made for bands. We had this rude table in the back. The first girl played and they kind of ruined her set because they were talking the whole time. So, when I went up, I said, “Let’s give a round of applause for the people in the front!” But then I was like, “Oh, sh—. Now I have to be good or else these people are going to dog me all night.” But it went great. The SoFars are really cool, and I’m glad to be part of that and getting more shows with them.
Do you have any plans for 2023 that you could talk about?
I like to say my musical career has been in three stages. Actually, it’s been in two really hard stages. I started playing for $20 a week at this restaurant to then getting a bunch of these vineyard gigs and playing shows with my band every once in a while. Now, things are really branching out, and I feel like we’re at the end of the second stage.
With the third stage, I’m in more cities and there’s more travel, so I’m really excited about that. It’s a little daunting because I’m not sure what that means for my home life — where I’m going to be living and where I should be living. Those are decisions I have to make soon.
Then, there’s this record coming out. We’ve been working on it for four years. I just got with this East Coast booking agency, so we hope to tour.
One way or another, whether it’s me by myself or any of this other stuff, the plan for 2023 is looking like a lot of traveling.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.