The sequins. Shall we talk about the sequins? Or the Peg Bundy hair. Or the fiery self-confidence that can be as magnetic as it is hard-won. Drag queens are, first and foremost, entertainers. But if the theatrical guise they take on for performance is their most immediately striking aspect, it’s not the most important. What’s most important is their freedom.

Watching skilled performers do, say and be whatever they want — that’s exhilarating. The captivating transformation. The bold self-possession, biting humor, clear-eyed scrutiny. And the risk-taking. After all, not caring much about norms and outdated whispers is what got the queens into their wigs and sparkles in the first place.

