Gaithersburg Skate Park invites skateboarders, inline skaters and BMX bikers of all skill levels and ages to Skate Park Night Skate during SummerFest on July 2. The skate park will open at noon for regular operation, with best trick contests and giveaways starting at 6 p.m.
A variety of summer programs, including School of Skate clinic sessions, private instructional lessons and other special events will be held throughout the season. The School of Skate summer clinics, offered in five one-week sessions take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and create a fun and positive learning environment for skaters of all skill levels. Registration is available online or in-person at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park.
All skate park participants must have a valid waiver in order to use the facility. Admission to the park is free, and rental equipment is available for a fee. Helmets are required due to safety regulations. During the summer season, the skate park is open from 3 p.m. to sunset Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and noon to sunset on weekends, weather permitting. The skate park will be closed in the event of rain or excessive heat.
Parking is extremely limited and vehicles will not be able to drive up to the skate park’s entrance due to heightened security for SummerFest. Parking in nearby Olde Towne is recommended.
For more information, call 301-258-6350 or email skatepark@gaithersburgmd.gov. Learn more about the Gaithersburg Skate Park at www.gaithersburgmd.gov. Get complete SummerFest event details at gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation/special-events/summerfest.
