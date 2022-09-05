The Skyline Indie Film Fest has endured many challenges, including the pandemic, over its 10-year history, but it’s back in full form to deliver a slate of narrative features, feature documentaries, shorts and experimental films.

The fest runs from Sept. 8 to 11 at various venues throughout Winchester, Virginia. The city’s Alamo Draft House will serve as the main screening venue. Most of the films will screen in person, though some will screen virtually.

