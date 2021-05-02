The City Ballet School and The Western Maryland City Ballet Company will present “The Sleeping Beauty” at 7 p.m. May 8 and 3 p.m. May 9 at The Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown. Set to Tchaikovsky’s romantic score, The City Ballet will present classical and original choreography complete with stunning costumes, props and theatrical magic to enchant audiences of all ages.
The lead role of Prince Désiré will be danced by Oscar Sanchez. A Cuban dancer in his sixth season with The Washington Ballet, Sanchez was celebrated as “The Best Dancer in Miami” in the Miami Life awards. The role of Carabosse will be danced by City Ballet aluma Kylee Sherbert, Aurora will be danced by Madeline Semler, and Lilac Fairy l will be danced by Gracie Mundey. The performance will also feature pre-professional dancers and students from Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia.
Live tickets for this performance are sold in pods surrounded by empty seats to accommodate social distancing. Only 25 percent of seating capacity is being sold for the safety of our audience. Masking is required to attend this performance in person. Virtual tickets are also available.
The Maryland Theatre is at 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. Call 301-790-2000, or go to mdtheatre.org/sleeping-beauty.php for details or to purchase tickets.
