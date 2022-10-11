The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will partially reopen to the public on Oct. 14, featuring eight new and renovated galleries along with the Albert Einstein Planetarium and a new Mars Cafe.

The museum’s flagship location, on the National Mall, closed to the public in March as part of a seven-year major renovation that began in 2018. The massive project, projected to cost $900 million, includes redesigning all exhibitions, building family care rooms and classrooms, and completely refacing the stone exterior of the building.

