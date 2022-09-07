Imagine for a moment watching, through the smoky haze of cigarettes and cigars, Patsy Cline singing onstage just feet in front of you in the little railroad town of Brunswick.
Imagine, if you will, hearing the announcement — via megaphone, coming from a car rolling down the block — that Duke Ellington would be in town tonight — then donning your best nightlife garb and walking to the firehall to party all night with your mayor and neighbors and friends.
For decades, the Brunswick firehall was, in a word, the community’s heartbeat. The space played host to high school dances, dog shows, roller derby practices, weddings, dinners — and, in its heyday, too many concerts to count.
Jake Blackmon remembers being in the firehall as a kid for pancake dinners and Sunday bingo, but by the time he graduated from Brunswick High School in 2014, the volunteer fire department had moved to a new location — and high school proms and graduations followed suit.
In fact, the massive event space on the second floor of the firehall sat empty for about a decade before Smoketown Brewing — where Blackmon is director of operations — reopened it, through, one might say, sheer willpower and relentless determination.
This week, they’ll see their efforts pay off when they celebrate the grand opening of Cannon’s Events with an all-day concert. The day of music starts at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 with A Jazz Tribute to Duke Ellington, followed by Baltimore rockabilly artist Sean K. Preston, then headliner Katie Deal, the Georgia-based country singer-songwriter who will perform her “Crazy for Patsy Cline” tribute act.
“This has been years in the making,” Blackmon said. “It’s been quite a journey.”
When the firehall was built in the 1940s, fire chief “Sonny” Cannon thought to host concerts and other events in the upstairs space to raise money for the volunteer fire department, which was fully self-funded. He also, apparently, booked most of the shows through the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, bringing the likes of Patsy Cline, Duke Ellington, Roy Clark and Jimmy Dean to town.
Hence the name of the new event space.
“From what I understand, it was even his idea to erect the building,” Blackmon said last week. “He was just a Brunswick local with big dreams.”
In its later years, the space was used primarily for community events — high school dances, proms, Bingo.
When the Blackmons purchased the firehall in 2014 and opened Smoketown Brewing on the ground level, they knew the second floor had to be used for something special — but in the meantime, they used the 8,000-square-foot space primarily for overflow storage for the brewery, its historic stage in the backdrop.
“It was too historical and too beautiful not to do something with it,” Blackmon said. “We have a good amount of seating at the brewery, but for concerts and events, the space is pretty small. We thought the upstairs would be perfect to renovate and turn into an event space once again, restore it to its old glory.”
They ran into hurdles every step of the way, the first of which, Blackmon said, was a strange law.
“There was this random law on the books, probably since Prohibition times, that said in order to open an event space, you had to put $250,000 worth of renovations into the property,” Blackmon said. “It didn’t say it had to be $250,000 worth of safety improvements or anything like that, no specifics. We really wanted to keep most of its natural charm and just update what needed to be updated, and we didn’t have that type of money. It seemed like one of those laws where someone with a million-dollar event space and good connections wanted to make it a little harder for people to open event spaces.”
His father, Smoketown owner David Blackmon, spent a year going through legislation to change the law, eventually succeeding.
That was 2015.
They were on track to open in about nine months when they got hit with another roadblock: The sprinkler system would need to be upgraded, at an estimated cost of $250,000.
This was the point when the Blackmons threw up their hands and the white flag and accepted that, despite their efforts, this was not meant to be. “We tabled it,” as Jake Blackmon put it.
Setting aside their dreams for the firehall led them to open a second Smoketown location in Frederick.
“By then, we had a bunch of energy and excitement about expanding,” Blackmon said.
They had to put it somewhere.
Smoketown Creekside opened in Frederick near Carroll Creek Linear Park, and the brewery continues to host small concerts.
Meanwhile, Brunswick Main Street and Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown helped the Blackmons locate a grant through the State of Maryland for “historical buildings in economically needing areas,” Blackmon said. “We checked all the boxes.”
They were awarded the grant, which allowed them to jump through their final hurdle: installing an upgraded sprinkler system. That work was completed during the pandemic.
With the new system in place, Cannon’s is ready to open with a capacity of 599, making it, Blackmon believes, the largest space of its kind in Frederick County, with the exception of the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, which has a capacity of 1,183.
Staff wants to bring back gymnastic events and dog shows and roller derby practices, open it up for community dinners, rent it out for weddings and receptions and, of course, host live music.
“The goal is to have bands there every weekend,” Blackmon said. “That’s the dream: live music every Friday and Saturday night.“
Smoketown staff is also busy opening a new brewery in Hagerstown that will also host events, though it will go by a different name. Blackmon estimates a late summer, early fall 2023 opening.
In the meantime, Cannon’s celebrated its soft opening just a few months ago.
“My dad is the reason this whole thing happened,” Blackmon said.
Now, the side of the building facing West Potomac Street says “Smoketown Brewing” and leads into the ground-level brewery, and the brick exterior directly opposite the brewery front says “Cannon’s” in shiny gold, each space complete with its own entrance.
Among the updated walls, exits, restrooms and entrance of Cannon’s are remnants of the building’s storied past: the piano Duke Ellington played is on the stage, memorabilia of past events, old tape from roller derby practices on the hardwood floors.
You have to wonder, what future legends will once again grace its stage? What epic concerts will once again be housed among those old walls? What stories will unfold, what will generations to come experience there?
“It’s hard to believe, but Brunswick was party central to the county back in the day, and this building was a legacy to the county,” said David Blackmon, who moved to Brunswick from Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2002. “Brunswick needs a catalyst, and I’m hoping this is it.”
