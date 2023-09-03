Angie Gaffigan said she remembers learning about Rosie the Riveter as a teenager, growing up after World War II.
On Sunday, she used a silk-screen press to imprint Rosie the Riveter onto an old shirt from Talbot's at "UpCycle Sunday" at the Grasshopper Print Shop in Frederick.
Grasshopper, under the purview of Frederick Book Arts Center, plans to build a series beyond Sunday's event, in which people could bring old clothes and use a silk-screen printer on them for $10 a garment.
Because of the Labor Day holiday, customers had options including: Rosie the Riveter, gears and wrenches, and lines from James Oppenheim's labor poem "Bread and Roses."
María Nazzarena Labo, a scientist in Frederick, said the event was an opportunity to embrace the physical means of creating art.
"A lot of art takes advantage of the actual manufacturer of the actual object, which is sometimes considered less than the artist, but they both have the equal dignity," she said.
At the event, she got to go beyond the idea of art and embrace the physical act of creating it, Nazzarena Labo said. "It's kind of like in the lab, you can have the idea, the best idea ever, but you actually have to do the work."
Traditional silk-screen printing, Nazzarena Labo said, has fallen out of vogue somewhat, commercially speaking.
A more automated silk-screen process is much quicker than the operation the upcyclers completed on Sunday, said Johnny Carrera, executive director of the Frederick Book Arts Center.
The center has equipment and two locations that capture the "whole universe" of making a book, Carrera said.
The Frederick Book Arts Center is based on West Patrick Street, where it has capabilities such as letterpress printing. It also runs the Grasshopper Print Shop behind Joy Convenience on North Market Street, where it offers silk-screen printing to artists, products for businesses, and classes for high school students, Carrera said.
"As technology becomes obsolete, it becomes affordable for book artists to get the means to the production," Carrera said. "So, here we are, doing it."
Adrien Dawson, at instructor at Grasshopper who came up with the idea for the event, helped people lay mostly T-shirts on a flat surface under the templates of the images like Rosie the Riveter.
They then used a squeegee — which looks like a large crumb scraper — to spread the ink "like butter," Dawson said.
Customers pushed the ink across the pre-made template and through the silk mesh, which pressed the image onto the garments.
Then, they carefully lifted the garments and put them onto a conveyor belt-powered dryer that blasts hot air.
Caitlyn Roberts, 19, of New Market, printed Rosie the Riveter on an old T-shirt.
"I did it mostly because she's a feminist icon," Roberts said.
Roberts came with her grandmother, Avis Anderson, 78, and mother, Jennifer Roberts, 47, both of New Market.
Anderson said she is friends with Gaffigan, 84, and brought the whole group along after seeing an advertisement for the event.
"It is the working class that is responsible for giving this country the strength that it has," Anderson said.
Anderson said she was a public health nurse, then a school nurse, but is now retired.
While working in Pennsylvania, Anderson said, she was in a union and active in groups such as a statewide industry association. She said she fought for issues including better nutrition for kids in schools.
Anderson works on social justice and environmental issues, including at her new home in Frederick County, she said.
At Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Frederick, Anderson said, she has worked on efforts including recycling drives for old pill bottles, used batteries, and old X-ray machines.
Anderson chose the Oppenheim passage for her shirt — which included the line "Our lives shall not be sweated from birth until life closes" — and a separate message, "Just WORK = Just WAGE."
She said her shirt "will be worn with pride. To the grocery store, to the (church) meetings, and whenever I can."
Similar events will be held monthly. The next one, on Oct. 8, will have a silk-screen printing class, as well, Carrera said.
