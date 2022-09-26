Rep Stage, the professional regional theater in residence at Howard Community College, presents the musical “Songs for A New World” through Oct. 2 at the college campus in Columbia.
With music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown, the production is directed by Rep Stage’s producing artistic director Joseph W. Ritsch with musical direction by Tiffany Underwood Holmes.
“Songs for a New World” is about one moment. It’s about making a choice … or taking a stand … or following your heart.
The show takes us on a journey from past to present, where we meet a startling array of characters standing on the precipice of change.
The show celebrates life, love and the choices we make.
“I hope you will join us for this long-awaited production … and walk out of the theater with a deeper connection to yourself and each other as we navigate this new world together,” Ritsch says.
Tickets are $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and military. The production is in The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre at the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center on the HCC campus, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia.
For tickets and additional information, visit repstage.org or call 443-518-1500, ext. 0.
