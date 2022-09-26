Rep Stage.jpg

A scene from Rep Stage’s production of “Songs for a New World.”

 Katie Simmons-Barth

Rep Stage, the professional regional theater in residence at Howard Community College, presents the musical “Songs for A New World” through Oct. 2 at the college campus in Columbia.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown, the production is directed by Rep Stage’s producing artistic director Joseph W. Ritsch with musical direction by Tiffany Underwood Holmes.

