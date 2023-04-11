April is here, and that means plenty of rainy days in the Mid-Atlantic. But more importantly, it means we can turn up those wonderful rainy-day songs.
I love a rainy day and, just like Eddie Rabbitt, a rainy night even more. April showers that gently tap, tap, tap on the window pane is one of the great joys in life, and like most things, music makes it even better.
Here are my top 10 classic rainy-day songs that are sure to brighten your day, figuratively speaking, of course. Rain is a handy metaphor for lost love, hard times and, every now and then, surprising happiness.
10. “Here Comes the Rain Again”
Poppy, syncopated and wistful. Extra points for the beginning that brings to mind actual raindrops.
“Falling on my head like a memory, falling on my head like a new emotion.”
9. “I Made It Through the Rain”
The king of syrupy pop writes movingly about tough times and how to overcome them.
“And found myself respected, by the others who, got rained on too, and made it through.”
8. “Who’ll Stop the Rain”
First of two Credence Clearwater Revival classics about rain. How did they do that? A true rocker with a cool groove.
“Long as I remember, rain been coming down, clouds of mystery pouring, confusion on the ground.”
7. “It Never Rains in Southern California”
An achingly sad song about making a devastatingly poor life choice.
“Got onboard a westbound 747, didn’t think before deciding what to. Don’t tell ’em how you found me, don’t tell ’em how you found me, give me a break, give me a break.”
6. “I Wish It Would Rain Down”
A slow, moody song about lost love that’s never coming back, coupled with the excruciating knowledge that you were the cause.
“You said you didn’t need me in your life. I guess you were right.”
5. “Rain”
A cooler-than-you, slow-jam love letter to actual precipitation by the greatest band of all time. Extra points for being an actual Beatles video!
“I can show you, when it starts to rain, everything’s the same.”
4. “Rhythm of the Rain”
A ’60s classic about lost love that starts with a thunderclap and actual rain. The lyrics are right on target, but the melody is a little too happy to be a true rainy-day song.
“Listen to the rhythm of the falling rain, telling me just what a fool I’ve been.”
3. “Rainy Days and Mondays”
This quintessentially sad rainy-day song is a painful cry for help from such a beautiful voice. Especially great to play on a rainy Monday morning.
“What I’ve got they used to call the blues. Nothing is really wrong, feeling like I don’t belong, walking around, some kind of lonely clown.”
2. “Have You Ever Seen the Rain”
A cosmic metaphor for things that aren’t quite what they seem. This song features a classic guitar part with John Fogerty lending his unmistakable whiskey-rock voice.
“Someone told me long ago, there’s a calm before the storm. I know, it’s been coming for some time.”
1. “Rainy Night in Georgia”
This obscure artist hit it out of the park with this hauntingly beautiful, soulful ballad about nothing going right. The best rainy-day song ever, IMHO.
“Hoverin’ by my suitcase, trying to find a warm place to spend the night, heavy rain falling, seems I hear your voice calling, and I think it’s raining all over the world.”
Gary Bennett is a longtime Frederick resident who spends his time hiking, biking, volunteering and providing childcare for grandchildren. He is married and retired from his career as a nonprofit marketing executive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.