The Frederick Arts Council shows the work of Baltimore artist Lisa Dillin at the FAC Art Center at 5 E. Second St. in downtown Frederick through Aug. 28.
The exhibition, “Sorry we missed you,” features nine sculptures and a sound piece which focus on the complicated aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“‘Sorry we missed you’ is an attempt to make tangible the emotional quality of the sustained isolation and economic decline that characterizes this time,” Dillin says. “‘Sorry we missed you’ extends an open hand to the viewer and whispers, ‘I understand how you feel, I’m feeling that way too. I miss you. I miss people. I miss people like you. I’m worried about our futures just as you are. I am right alongside you, feeling the vacancy of this moment and waiting for the day when we are together again — rebuilding.’”
Dillin is an interdisciplinary artist working primarily in sculpture and participatory art practices. Dillin earned her BFA in photography from Atlanta College of Art in 1998 and her MFA in sculpture from Cranbrook Academy of Art in 2006. Her work has been selected for exhibition at various venues including the Baltimore Museum of Art and The Contemporary Museum in Baltimore, Hamiltonian Gallery and Washington Project for the Arts in Washington, D.C., and others.
A virtual art talk to take place via Zoom at 5 p.m. Aug. 6 with Dillin in conversation with Danielle O'Steen, curator at The Kreeger Museum in D.C.
Learn more about the artist at lisadillin.com.
