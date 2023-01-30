Soul Asylum

Soul Asylum

 Jenn Devereaux

Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner and Ryan Smith will be on the road for a string of acoustic dates this winter, performing stripped-down versions of their classics and new songs. Catch them when they perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, Virginia.

These intimate shows will be filled with music, storytelling and likely many of Pirner’s dad jokes. Living Colour frontman Corey Glover will be opening the shows.

