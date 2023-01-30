Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner and Ryan Smith will be on the road for a string of acoustic dates this winter, performing stripped-down versions of their classics and new songs. Catch them when they perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, Virginia.
These intimate shows will be filled with music, storytelling and likely many of Pirner’s dad jokes. Living Colour frontman Corey Glover will be opening the shows.
Spanning three decades, Soul Asylum’s indie success led to the band entering the major-label mainstream with 1988’s “Hang Time” and its 1990 followup “And the Horse They Rode In On,” before achieving a platinum-level commercial breakthrough with 1992’s “Grave Dancers Union” and 1995’s “Let Your Dim Light Shine.”
Soul Asylum returned to action in 2006 with “The Silver Lining” and continued releasing new music in more recent years.
Long considered to be one of the greatest songwriters of his generation, in 2020 Pirner unveiled his debut book, “Loud, Fast, Words,” an annotated collection of lyrics with an essay about each of his albums via MNHS Publishing (Minnesota Historical Society).
Since the '80s, Soul Asylum has been one of the most inspiring and hardworking bands around known for their raucous but emphatic combination of punk energy, guitar-fueled firepower and songs that range from aggression to heartfelt.
