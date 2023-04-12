The Frederick Rescue Mission will host its popular fundraiser, Souper Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m. April 23.
Souper Sunday is a collaboration among local artists, restauranteurs, businesses and guests to raise money to care for and feed the hungry in our community.
With every Souper Sunday ticket purchase, guests receive a hand-crafted pottery bowl made at Frederick Clay Studio and a ticket to the luncheon hosted by downtown Frederick’s new event venue, Union Mills Public House.
The luncheon will feature soup tastings from area restaurants, plus salad, bread and dessert.
In addition to the Mission, seven restaurants will donate soup:
• Brewer’s Alley — Pork Posole
• Boxcar Burgers — Gazpacho
• Canape’s Catering — Cream of Crab
• Dutch’s Daughter — Vegetable Beef
• FCC HCTI — Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
• Frederick Rescue Mission — Chicken Noodle
• Hootch and Banter — Smoked Duck Corn Chowder
• Union Mills Public House — Mulligatawny
Tasters will vote to determine the 2023 Souper Soup Champion.
Dessert has been donated by Uncle Ralph’s Bakery and Wegmans.
All proceeds benefit Frederick Rescue Mission, the area’s largest food provider to the hungry and homeless in Frederick County. The Mission’s food services feed tens of thousands of people with hot breakfast and lunch 365 days a year, plus fresh and nonperishable groceries.
Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended, as walk-ins will be honored on a space-available basis. To purchase tickets in person, visit the Little Pottery Shop in Everedy Square & Shab Row at 117 N. East St., Frederick. To purchase online, visit therescuemission.org.
