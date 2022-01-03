Speak Story Series, part of Speak Storytelling, presents storyteller Antonio Sacre, who will tell family stories from his Cuban-Irish American heritage in an online performance at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11.
“The Ninth Best Storyteller, the Second Best Dad” is intended for adults but rated PG. Kids will enjoy them also.
Sacre’s tales of growing up in a bilingual household have entertained over 3 million people spanning 25 years and covering 13 countries and 45 states. He’s inspired children worldwide to gather stories and become storytellers themselves. His stories have been published in award-winning books and recordings, and some are being developed for film and television. His professional development and keynote addresses have helped educators teach writing to students from pre-K through graduate school.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at speakstoryseries.com, using an email address intended to receive the link for the concert.
The show is free for season ticket holders. For more information, email info@speakstoryseries.com.
