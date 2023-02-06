Speak Story Series, part of Speak Storytelling Inc., will open its 11th season with story artist Priscilla Howe, who will perform live onstage at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15 in the newly-renovated Shepherdstown Opera House.
Howe has been a full-time storyteller since 1993, telling a mix of folktales, tales from books and original stories, most with a generous dollop of humor. She travels the world — 14 countries and counting — with a bag of puppets. In 2015, she spent five months on a Fulbright scholarship in Bulgaria collecting folktales. Howe also is searching for the best restaurant fruit pie on Earth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.