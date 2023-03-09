Speak Story Series, part of Speak Storytelling, Inc., continues its 11th season with story artist Connie Regan-Blake in live performances on March 14 and 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the newly renovated Shepherdstown Opera House.
Regan-Blake is one of America’s most celebrated storytellers. Entertaining audiences in 47 states, 18 countries and six continents, she brings the wisdom, humor and drama of stories to main stage concert halls, libraries and into the corporate world. She holds the unique position of being featured as a storyteller or emcee at all 50 years of the National Storytelling Festival.
