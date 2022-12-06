Speak Story Series, part of Speak Storytelling, Inc., presents storyteller Stina Fagertun in an online concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
Stina Fagertun of Tromsø, Norway, is a performer and a teacher. She has collected ancient, unique fairytales from the three cultures that are part of her heritage: Sámi, Kven and Arctic Norwegian.
Those stories as well as many she has written herself have been published as books and CDs in Norway and America. Stina is the winner of the 2003 Northern Norway Cultural Award and won best storyteller at the 2011 International Storyteller Festival in Oslo. She frequently tours to all corners of the globe from Canada to Scotland to China.
Tickets may be purchased at speakstoryseries.com. Tickets are $15, free to season ticket holders. Speak is for mature audiences. Mature youth are permitted at guardian’s discretion. More information is available at speakstoryseries.com
