Stina Fagertun

Speak Story Series, part of Speak Storytelling, Inc., presents storyteller Stina Fagertun in an online concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

Stina Fagertun of Tromsø, Norway, is a performer and a teacher. She has collected ancient, unique fairytales from the three cultures that are part of her heritage: Sámi, Kven and Arctic Norwegian.

