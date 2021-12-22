These two-bite stuffed mushrooms are so enticing and will be devoured so quickly when passed around at a gathering, they will shatter any notions that vegetables can’t be buzzworthy party fare. While healthfully produce-driven, they are in a different class entirely from a yawn-inducing cut vegetable platter.
For these, shallot (or onion) and heaps of fresh spinach are sautéed until tender, then stirred with mouthwatering bits of sun-dried tomatoes and just enough creamy, garlic-and-herb Gournay cheese (such as Boursin) to allow the ingredients to cling together luxuriously.
The creamed-spinach-like filling is then mounded into cremini mushroom caps, sprinkled with a little Parmesan cheese and baked until the mushrooms are nearly bursting with juiciness and the filling is warm throughout and beautifully browned on top.
Served just out of the oven, or at room temperature, they are vegetables in pure party mode, the crowd-pleasing bite everyone will be talking about at your next holiday fete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.