John Joseph Slezak

When former longtime band director John Slezak died on July 10, 2022, at the age of 82, members of his beloved and award-winning Spires Brass Band knew they couldn’t abandon the group he had founded and dedicated so much of his life to.

Because the band is comprised of many of Slezak’s former Frederick High School students, he was more than just a music educator. He was a man who left an indelible mark on the lives of his students long after leaving his classroom. As adults, they were able to reconnect with him on another level as members of the Spires Brass Band, where they could still be under his baton and share their mutual love of music.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription