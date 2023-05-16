When former longtime band director John Slezak died on July 10, 2022, at the age of 82, members of his beloved and award-winning Spires Brass Band knew they couldn’t abandon the group he had founded and dedicated so much of his life to.
Because the band is comprised of many of Slezak’s former Frederick High School students, he was more than just a music educator. He was a man who left an indelible mark on the lives of his students long after leaving his classroom. As adults, they were able to reconnect with him on another level as members of the Spires Brass Band, where they could still be under his baton and share their mutual love of music.
To pay tribute to their leader, director and mentor, the Spires Brass Band will host the concert “And the Band Play On: A Special Concert Tribute to John Slezak” at 8 p.m. May 20 at Frederick Community College.
“John was the type of person who asked a lot but also gave a lot,” said Marvin Wilke, 64, of Frederick, one of Slezak’s former students.
Wilke studied under Slezak at West Frederick Middle School and later Frederick High School. It was Slezak who switched him from playing a trumpet to tuba. And in 1994, when Slezak founded the Spires Brass Band, Wilke became a charter founding member. Today, he continues to perform with the group and is president of its board of directors.
Wilke said Slezak was an important figure in music education in Frederick County schools, and he credits Slezak for changing the way bands performed.
“Bands would march out in a block formation, play some songs, then march out in a block formation,” he recalled. “John brought in the whole drum and bugle corps style with brass, and a few clarinet players would have to be euphonium players or a few flute players would go carry a flag. But he made it happen and would put on these dynamic shows in the mid-’70s.”
Wilke said after Slezak’s passing, one fear of the board was that some of the band members wouldn’t want to continue performing with the group. But as it turns out, they have not lost a single member. Wilke said it’s a testament and loyalty to John and his legacy.
When alumni learned about the tribute performance, several of them reached out, wanting to help in any way they could, several of them wanting to perform.
“He was tough, and he instilled discipline,” Wilke said. “But he helped all of his students grow, back in the day.”
Even as adults, members of Slezak’s Spires Brass Band continued to show their commitment. Wilke said even with balancing jobs, family and other elements of life, band members, who range in age from their 30s to 80s, showed up on time each Tuesday evening, each year from August through June, to rehearse. Some members even traveled from Baltimore, Pennsylvania and Virginia — and still do.
When Slezak was alive, he always put in the work, Wilke said. For example, he spent hours of his free time listening to album after album to find the right selection of musical compositions for a program.
In its nearly 29 years, the Spires Brass Band has gone on to be an award-winning unit, competing and often winning in the North American Brass Band Championships.
It’s fitting that the tribute concert will be performed at FCC, because that is the home site of the band’s four main concerts held every year.
The concert came about after the band played at Slezak’s funeral. Wilke said before his death, Slezak had already laid the groundwork and knew what he wanted to be played at his funeral. Slezak died on a Sunday, and within a week, members of the band pulled together a concert for him, honoring his wishes.
“Right away, everyone knew they not only wanted the band to go on, but they also wanted to do a tribute concert,” he said.
The planning for the concert began in August 2022, allowing them enough time to prepare for a spring show.
“And I think we have put together a concert that really honors him. [It gives] everybody a chance say their final respects,” he said.
He’s also quick to note that this isn’t a memorial concert but a tribute concert.
“We’ve already said goodbye to the person, but we are trying to honor everything he did for us,” he said.
The concert program is split into two sections. The first half is the Frederick High School years, which will be led by David Conrad, one of Slezak’s Frederick High students, as master of ceremonies. The second half of the concert is the Spire Band Years. Master of ceremonies for the second part John Fieseler, who has long been emcee for many Spires Brass Band concerts. Guest conductor for the evening will be David Rohrer, who took private trumpet lessons with Slezak beginning at the age of 12. He followed in Slezak’s footsteps and became a music educator.
Slezak’s widow, Gayle, helped the board select the pieces, specifically guiding them to the music that personally meant a lot to Slezak. And because of that, if Slezak were still with them today, Wilke thinks he would be proud of what his band members have accomplished in his honor.
“I think he’ll also love the sound that we will be producing and the way that it’s doing something that he always did, which was to put together a concert that is both entertaining and inspiring and makes people feel good when they walk out the door.”
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
