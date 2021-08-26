Sharon Price is a spiritual teacher, motivational speaker and founder of The Spirit Organization.
Price shines light on the inner conflicts and concerns that stand in your way and thereby helps you to resolve emotional blocks and develop new perspectives that enhance every aspect of life.
The Spirit Organization hosts live dinner theater events, Awaken Your Soul, each month at New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick. The next dinner theater show will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Tickets are $50 for the show and $75 for dinner and the show.
The events are a combination of motivational speaking, inspirational messages and music, and selected audience attendees will receive a personal message.
A Maryland native, Price lives in Frederick and has developed grief, wellness and holistic health programs and strategies to improve the quality of life for her and others. The holistic techniques that are taught and used are based on holistic methods to achieve balance of mind, body and soul.
Call 833-774-7483 or go to thespiritorganization.com for more information.
