By Irene Glasse | Words of Faith
Special to The News-Post
The word “pagan” is an umbrella term for a large collection of belief systems. Those belief systems span an incredible variety in terms of form: some of us worship gods, some focus on ancestors, some are more animistic or pantheistic, and some of us aren’t particularly theistic at all. The decentralized nature of pagan belief means that shared community worship spaces are a rarity within our culture — we generally do not have the pagan equivalent of synagogues or mosques.
When pagans gather to celebrate holidays or share worship time, it is most frequently in temporary spaces like state parks, the yard or living room of a pagan household or rented conference rooms.
The combination of decentralization and variety of practice means that the religious space most pagans interact with the most frequently is their home altar or shrine. A shrine is a place determined to be holy due to its associations with a revered focus. It often contains a religious statue or other object specific to the faith path the shrine supports.
Shrines can take many forms. Altars, on the other hand, are tables or other flat-topped surfaces that are used for religious services like making sacrifices or offerings to a deity. Both structures are common to pagan households.
There is a great beauty to having dedicated religious space within the home. Spiritual connection and religious observance become part of the fabric of everyday life. Pagans can share their morning coffee with their gods and ancestors, include tending the home shrine or altar as part of their daily routine, shift the altar dressings to reflect the seasons and many more small and large acts that integrate religious space and domestic space more fully. Tending and maintaining the home religious space becomes an offering, time of connection and meditation all at once.
An altar can be as simple as a cleared, dedicated space on a shelf or mantle with a candle or a few flowers. At the other end of the spectrum, altars can be multi-tiered tables holding collections of natural objects, deity figurines, ancestral items, offering bowls, censers and more. A shrine can be as simple as a few large stones gathered together in the yard and as complex as a dedicated garden aligned to the directions. The possibilities are truly endless.
If the thought of creating a sacred space in your home or yard appeals to you, there are some good ways to get started. First, consider what you’d like to connect with more. Maybe that’s a deity you honor, the cycles of nature, your ancestors or the land spirits around you. Once you’ve determined the spiritual focus of your altar or shrine, choose a location for it. Households that include curious felines or young children often place their altars up and out of meddling range by using shelves or mantles as a base.
Then, begin gathering items that feel appropriate for the focus of your altar or shrine. Most home religious spaces include a way to make an offering: small plates or bowls for food and beverage offerings, incense burners for offerings of incense, small boxes for nonperishable offerings like shells or stones or some combination of ways to show devotion. These offering dishes and tools can be items you already own — having a home altar or shrine doesn’t need to be an expensive effort.
Along with supplies for making offerings, personalize your altar or shrine. If you honor a deity in your practice, a figurine or artwork representing them can be included. Ancestral items like inherited jewelry or old photos can be fitting additions to an ancestral altar. For an altar or shrine dedicated to nature, include natural items that are specific to the season: flowers, feathers, empty shells, unusually shaped stones or sticks and other natural blessings you come across can all be added to a nature altar.
The most important part of shrine or altar tending is to do it. Make visiting the altar or shrine and spending time there part of your regular schedule. You can pray, meditate, light candles or incense, make offerings or simply talk to the spirits your altar is for.
Remember that altars can change. You can add items for different seasons and needs and remove items if they no longer seem to work for your practice. Your home altar or shrine is a space to support your personal spiritual practice and should be as unique as you are. Allow your creativity and connection to flow, and you’ll soon find you have an altar or shrine perfectly suited to your own spiritual needs.
Irene Glasse is president of the Frederick Covenant of Unitarian Universalist pagans, offering events, rituals, classes and workshops to a large, vibrant community, including Frederick’s pagan Pride Day. She is a pagan religious professional and serves communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region as a minister, teacher, musician and community organizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.