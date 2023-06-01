BG Sports Mural Planned 2
Artist Yemi speaks Wednesday at Harry Grove Stadium at a celebration for a sports mural he will create behind the ballpark.

Plans for a 550-foot-long mural featuring 250 sports figures from Frederick County history were celebrated at a ceremony Thursday at Harry Grove Stadium.

The mural, by local artist Yemi, will highlight major figures from 1895 to 2020. It will run alongside the outside of the stadium.

