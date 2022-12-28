Everyone who enjoys Spotify enjoys seeing what the app comes up with at the end of the year in its annual Spotify Wrapped reveal, a personalized summary of our listening habits, down to the number of minutes we streamed music (and maybe podcasts) that year. A few of us weighed in on our results — the good, the bad and the ugly.
My top five songs on this year’s Spotify Wrapped were dominated by songs from my favorite album of the year: “Diaspora Problems,” by Philadelphia-based hardcore punk band Soul Glo.
This record, which released in late March, was one of those records where, from the minute the first song began, I knew it would hold a special place in my heart this year. Throughout the record, Soul Glo plays some of the most chaotic, frenetic hardcore punk music I’ve ever heard, injecting some life back into the criminally underrated Philadelphia punk scene.
It’s worth noting that “Diaspora Problems” probably won’t be for those who don’t have a taste for some of the more extreme varieties of punk, but for those who do, and are willing to dig in deep to the group’s lyrics, there is much to be rewarded with. Across “Diaspora Problems,” Soul Glo dives deep into what it means to be Black in America, what it means to grow up after watching 9/11 happen on elementary classroom TVs, what it means to live in an America with so few economic opportunities for so many people. Soul Glo is a band that has plenty of reasons to be angry, and that raw, righteous anger comes out in both their lyrics and their music.
Sonically, Soul Glo plays a ferocious style of hardcore, with every song ripping past the listener at an absolutely blistering pace. And not to be caged by one genre, Soul Glo also incorporates elements of hip-hop, electronic music and some extreme metal into the record, to create a sound unique to them.
“Diaspora Problems” is an album unlike anything else I’ve heard this year, and I heartily recommend it to all those who have a love for chaotic but passionate music.
Top Genre: Rock
Top Artist: Soul Glo
Top Song: “Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)” by Soul Glo
Listening Personality: The Adventurer
Hours of Spotify played: 86,151 minutes (or 1,435 hours ... or nearly 60 full days, if we want to get granular, which honestly makes me feel like I might have a problem)
— Patrick Kernan, Loudoun Times-Mirror editor
•••
I was not surprised to learn my Top Artist was Orville Peck, nor that I was in the top 1% of Orville Peck listeners — much better than 2020, that solitary year when I played Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” on such heavy rotation, I ranked in her top 1% of listeners (I can only imagine how much listening that takes).
I was lucky enough to catch Orville Peck live at Sunshine Theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico, earlier this year, and I think I fell in love with him that night (yeah, I know he’s gay, and we’ve never actually met, but a girl can dream).
Another top artist of my year was Low (RIP, Mimi Parker). Both artists were introduced to me by a guy I was dating earlier this year, which I think is one of the greatest things about relationships: introducing each other to new ideas, people, traditions, favorite roads and foods and secret swimming spots and hiking trails and, of course, music.
Top Genre: Art Pop
Top Artist: Orville Peck
Top Song: “Highest Building” by Flume
Listening Personality: The Adventurer
Hours of Spotify played: 42,825 minutes
— Lauren LaRocca, 72 Hours editor
•••
I believe this is the third year in a row that Jack Harlow has been my top artist. The first two years, it was definitely accurate. And as a whole, this the most accurate Spotify Wrapped the app has presented to me, with the exception of top artist.
It’s around this time of year that I fall into a deep thought, probably too deep, about how Spotify decides and tracks songs. How does a song get counted toward an artist or toward a top-played song? Does a song have to play all the way through, or does it just need to start and get past the 10-second mark? Because Jack Harlow occupies the most real estate in my liked songs, if I put my liked songs on shuffle, of course Jack Harlow will appear more.
Again, I am probably thinking too hard about this, but I love my results every year nonetheless.
Top Genre: Rap
Top Artist: Jack Harlow (I am a top .5% listener)
Top Song: “Welcome to Chilis,” by Yung Gravy and bbno$
Listening Personality: The Voyager
Hours of Spotify played: 29,539 hours
— Clara Niel, News-Post staff writer
•••
My Spotify Wrapped is inaccurate. And no, that’s not (just) because I’m embarrassed by it.
It’s because until about two months ago, I didn’t have a subscription to Spotify Premium. For the uninitiated (or should I say initiated?), that meant I couldn’t select individual songs to listen to on the app. Instead, if I wanted any choice at all in what music I heard, I would have to create playlists, which Spotify would then randomly shuffle.
For some reason, this meant I wound up listening to “I Will Follow You into the Dark” by Death Cab for Cutie, like, a lot. How much? I’d rather not say.
Without the luxury of Spotify Premium, I spent most of the year — and my college career — listening to music almost exclusively on YouTube. (Yes, that includes while running and driving. Yes, I am aware of how unhinged that is.)
Anyway. If YouTube had its own version of Spotify Wrapped, here’s what I think mine would be, in no particular order:
“Concorde” by Black Country, New Road — My sweet cousin died suddenly earlier this year. For several weeks after his death, all I could stand to listen to was BCNR’s album “Ants from Up There.” Isaac Wood’s voice hovers somewhere between sounding ragged from sobbing and unsteady, like he’s veering toward a breakdown. “Concorde” is the second song on this album. It’s also one of my favorites.
“New Partner” by Palace Music — I fell in love with this song over the summer, though it was released nearly two decades ago. I first heard of it in an episode of the podcast “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” which is hosted by the young adult fiction author John Green. The lyrics are confusing, vague and, at times, fairly odd. I listened to it on loop for about a week.
“Means Something” by Lizzy McAlpine — A kind boy I dated briefly at the end of last year introduced me to the album this song is on. The first time I heard it, I had to stop cooking and sit down on my kitchen floor to listen to it. After finishing the album, I wrote something just for myself for the first time in many years.
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift — This year is the year I rediscovered Taylor Swift. To me, this song will always sound like driving through the back roads of Frederick County in the fall and will always remind me of the place I have been so lucky to call home for one and a half years.
“Stick Season” by Noah Kahn — I am currently on a break from this song because I unfortunately listened to it so many times, I’m tired of it. It is among the most accurate songs I’ve ever heard about surviving a breakup. It talks about what it’s like to romanticize a former partner and miss the version of them you made up in your head. I also love this song because for several days, I only knew it through the muffled sound of guitar strumming from the room beside mine, as my dear friend learned to play it.
— Angela Roberts, News-Post staff writer
