Ramping up (copy)
Buy Now

Freddie Sloan practices his skateboard skills at the Urbana Community Skate Park in 2022.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Calling all skateboarders, inline skaters and BMX bike riders of all ages and skill levels. The City of Gaithersburg Skate Park will reopen for on weekdays at 3 p.m. and weekends at noon from April 1 to 10, with the exception of April 9.

The 12,000 square foot park contains obstacles, including an A-frame ramp and rail, mini-half pipe, escalator, stairs, pyramid wedge, fun boxes, wall ride and several quarters and banks of varying heights. The park’s amenities also include an outdoor stereo system, vending area and picnic tables.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription