Calling all skateboarders, inline skaters and BMX bike riders of all ages and skill levels. The City of Gaithersburg Skate Park will reopen for on weekdays at 3 p.m. and weekends at noon from April 1 to 10, with the exception of April 9.
The 12,000 square foot park contains obstacles, including an A-frame ramp and rail, mini-half pipe, escalator, stairs, pyramid wedge, fun boxes, wall ride and several quarters and banks of varying heights. The park’s amenities also include an outdoor stereo system, vending area and picnic tables.
Rentals, skate clinics, lessons, competitions and other special events are offered throughout the season.
The free park closes at sunset each day.
The Skate Park is located behind the Activity Center at Bohrer Park, 510 S. Frederick Ave., next to Gaithersburg High School. It is adjacent to the Gaithersburg Water Park and Miniature Golf Course.
For the remainder of April, the park will be open weekends only from noon to sunset. Regular season operation resumes on May 1, with hours from 3 p.m. to sunset Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and noon to sunset on weekends.
Signed liability waivers are required for anyone using the Skate Park. Safety regulations also require participants to wear helmets. The use of additional safety equipment is highly recommended. Protective gear, including helmets, elbow and knee pads, and wrist guards, are available for rent.
