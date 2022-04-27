DISTRICT Arts presents a themed group exhibition, “Spring Fling,” featuring work by 25 artists who have explored the concept of spring — from reflections of awakening, renewal and regeneration to interesting takes on blooming flowers, a barn dance, or trout fishing in Idaho.
DISTRICT Arts received 355 submissions from 160 artists and 25 were chosen to participate, 19 of whom are from Maryland or Northern Virginia. The exhibition was independently juried by Evan Boggess, gallery director and lecturer at Shepherd University. Boggess holds a master of fine arts degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art.
The show is on view from May 4 to 30 at DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. May 7. Three awards will be presented by the juror at 6 p.m. Learn more at districtarts.com.
