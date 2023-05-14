The Carroll County Arts Council and The Arc Carroll County partnered to present the Sprout Film Festival at 6 p.m. May 25. This festival presents an evening of films that inspire audiences, promote inclusion and support transformative filmmaking as an integral part of social change.
An opening reception precedes the films at 5 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit The Arc Carroll County, a vital community organization.
This event, which focuses exclusively on films that celebrate the diverse lives and creativity of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, strives to challenge assumptions and break down stereotypes. The films range from narratives and documentaries to spoken-word pieces and dance interludes.
The Sprout Film Festival was founded in 2003 and is programmed and supported by Sprout, a New York City based nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing innovative programming to individuals with I/DD. Today, its touring festivals bring these important films to screen all over the U.S.
“We are so excited to be partnering with the Carroll County Arts Council to bring the Sprout Film Festival to our community, 20 years after its original creation,” says Jen Maust, director of development for The Arc Carroll County. “Our mission remains constant: to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their pursuit of a fulfilling life. We do this by focusing on our vision to be community collaborators and champions for those we support, all while cultivating relationships and experiences that enrich our community.”
General admission tickets are $5 with additional sponsorship levels available to increase gifts to the Arc. Benefits of upper level sponsorships include drink vouchers for the opening reception, event program ads and other special acknowledgements. Buy tickets and find more information online at carrollcountyartscouncil.org, or call 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
