Laughter and live music combine at Rocky Gap Casino Resort throughout July.
Comedian Bret Ernst will perform at Bonkerz Comedy Club at 8 p.m. July 27. Born and raised in New Jersey, Ernst was one of four comedians featured in “Wild West Comedy Show: 30 Days and 30 Nights — Hollywood to the Heartland.” He has appeared on TV shows such as “Comedy Central Presents," "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” and “Weeds,” and has a recurring role on Netflix’s hit series “Cobra Kai.”
Ernst’s jokes are rooted in storytelling, giving the audience an inside look at the life of a typical North Jersey Italian kid in the ‘80s.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. with advance tickets priced at $25 and day-of tickets priced at $30. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are available to purchase here.
Signatures Bar & Grill will host additional music performances throughout the month:
6 to 10 p.m. July 21: Chuck Cantalamessa, folk singer and guitarist
Noon to 4 p.m. July 22: Dave Howsare
6 to 10 p.m. July 22: Dustin McCray
6 to 10 p.m. July 28: Josh Covert, acoustic songs
Noon to 4 p.m. July 29: Jason McDonald
6 to 10 p.m. July 29: Jewelein “Jewel” Stevenson, singer-songwriter
