The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has planned guided and self-guided hikes throughout the state for Jan. 1. The wide variety of walks will accommodate all ages and skill levels.
Cunningham Falls State Park, at 6709 Cunningham Falls Park Road in Thurmont, will host a self-guided First Day Hike at Catoctin Furnace and African American Cemetery Trail, an easy trail that is 2.2 miles roundtrip.
Starting at the lower parking area in the Manor Area of Cunningham Falls State Park, the trail goes along Little Hunting Creek and over U.S. 15 via a steep footbridge to the historic Catoctin Furnace Historic Site, where there are ruins of the Iron Master’s House and the furnace “Isabella.”
Continue beyond the furnace site to an African American Cemetery that was the final resting place of some of the furnace workers. Interpretive panels along the trail tell the story of the land and of the workers who lived and worked at the furnace over its 127-year history.
Parking is available at the Furnace site along Route 806 for those who cannot hike over the footbridge. Portable toilets are available in the Manor Area. Leashed pets are welcome. Handicap and stroller parking available at Catoctin Furnace Lot located on RT 806.
For additional information, call 301-271-7574 or email cfalls0911@gmail.com.
Find a full list of hikes, go to dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/pages/firstdayhikes.aspx.
