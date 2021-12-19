During a living history event at the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, costumed interpreters will portray individuals who knew, lived and worked with Mother Seton, including junior history interpreters who portray real students from St. Joseph’s Academy.
Visitors can see what life was like during Mother Seton’s time, including what it was like to live in her community and learn as students under her care. Each tour allows guests to engage with living history interpreters through conversations and hands-on activities.
Tours last up to 75 minutes. On the day of visiting, first check in at the Visitor Center.
Cost is $8 for adults, $6 for ages 7-18, and free for children ages 6 and under.
Visiting times are at 2 and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, 339 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg.
