Visiting a comic book store for the first time can be intimidating.
For the uninitiated, the sheer volume of content can seem overwhelming, like stepping into a universe where every corner is bursting with colorful, larger-than-life narratives. Comics are filled to the brim with multitudes of stories, legendary characters and genres that span decades of creative history.
More negatively, comic stores and the clientele they serve don’t have the greatest reputation for being accessible and welcoming. The fan base can be … passionately insular, shall we say.
Back in my day, even now, some self-appointed guardians of the medium want to act as gatekeepers, requiring a mysterious litmus test for entry into the club by defining for everyone else what comics are or should be.
Historically, comic-book culture itself, with its cliquey fan base, insider lingo, deep-rooted traditions and obsession with canon, can feel like a secret society, with its own rules and customs. In recent years, thankfully, the industry has made significant progress in becoming more inclusive, with more diverse characters, creators and stories. And comic shop owners, realizing that excluding readers doesn’t make for more sales, have worked hard to ensure the field is accessible to everyone.
In doing my part to get you (or your kids) into a comic book store, I reached out to my local comic-book store’s proprietor, Jon Cohen of Beyond Comics, and asked him for tips to ease potential readers through the doors of their local establishment.
Before you go, do a little research. What do you want to read? With different comic book genres, publishers and popular titles, it’ll help you make informed choices and engage in conversations with staff and fellow comic-book enthusiasts.
“Not every store carries all the publishers because some of them are more expensive or don’t sell,” Cohen says. “If you’re going in there just going, ‘Hey, I’m looking for a comic to read,’ we’re stuck staring at you going, ‘But we don’t know what you like.’” (This is especially true if you’re buying for someone else, he emphasizes.)
1. Every store is unique. Check out the store’s website and social media to get a feel for the vibe and to find opening hours, upcoming events and requirements for customers. Stores frequently close on Mondays or occasionally other weekdays, Cohen said. Wednesday, for instance, is “New Comic Book Day,” the day new comics are released. This is a big event for many comic book fans, who look forward to visiting their local comic book store to pick up the latest issues of their favorite series.
2. Comic books can be addictive, so it’s helpful to set a budget before your visit. Determine how much you’re comfortable spending and stick to it.
3. Explore genres. Comic books encompass a wide range of genres beyond superheroes, including fantasy, science fiction, horror, crime and more. Give different genres a try to discover new and exciting stories.
4. Don’t hesitate to ask the store staff for recommendations based on your interests. They have a wealth of knowledge and can guide you toward comic books you’ll enjoy.
And, Cohen says, decide if you’re there as a collector or a reader.
“If you come in and you’re going to ask me for a comic and something to read, we’re going to direct you to the graphic novels,” Cohen said. “But if you’re coming in saying, ‘I used to buy Spider-Man when I was 8; I wanna get back into Spider-Man,’ then we’re going say, ‘OK, well, read the comics, see if you like them or not.’”
5. If you’re just dipping in, you may want to go the graphic novel or trade paperback route, with their complete story arcs or longer narratives. These collect multiple issues into a single volume and are perfect for binge-reading.
6. Later, if you find yourself becoming more of a collector, don’t forget to check out the back issue section and the dollar bins as you become more familiar with your store. You may find hidden gems or complete your collection at a more affordable price. Stores also often have significant discounts and sales when trying to clear stock.
7. Keep an eye out for store events, signings and artist appearances. These offer unique opportunities to meet creators, get autographs and connect with fellow fans.
8. Engage with the community. Comic book stores are community hubs and knowledge centers that host events and gatherings. Like a library, stores will often know the obscure law of publication schedules and other interesting insider tidbits.
9. And remember, comic book stores aren’t just about comics. Collecting Funko Pops? Fancy a game of Magic the Gathering? Looking for that perfect dungeon master? You may find them at your local store.
10. Have fun. Take your time. Visiting a comic book store should be an enjoyable experience. Browse, flip through the pages, and immerse yourself in artwork and storytelling.
A comic “is a unique item,” Cohen says. “The way you read a comic is what makes it special.”
And outside of the store, once you’re a regular? Take part in discussions, join book clubs or attend local conventions to meet like-minded individuals who share your passion for comics. Beyond Comics will be at the Baltimore Comic Con in September, for instance, so be sure to look them up. And if you find yourself becoming a fan of a particular creator, see if they’re on the guest list. Meeting the people behind your favorite publication is a true joy.
SUBSTACKTIVITY … Head over to thelongbox.substack.com and check out my interview with the immensely talented comic creators Evan Schultz and Lydia Roberts, the creative powerhouses behind Bad Ink Studios, because you know you’re gonna learn something. In this case, they break down (among other things) how they built a hugely successful marketing presence on, of all things, TikTok.
Have a recommendation? I’m all ears. Shoot me a note at cgcumber@gmail.com or via Instagram, Twitter or (god help me) TikTok, where you can find me @cgcumber.
