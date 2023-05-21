FILM-STILL-REVIEW

"Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" opens with a reenactment of the moment when the film's subject, the star of the "Back to the Future" film trilogy and the sitcoms "Family Ties" and "Spin City," experienced the first symptom, while filming "Doc Hollywood" in 1990, of what would come to be diagnosed as Parkinson's disease.

"I woke up with a ferocious hangover. I placed my left hand across the bridge of my nose to block the sunlight. A moth's wing fluttered across my right cheek. I put my hand in front of my face so I could finger-flick the little beastie across the room. That's when I noticed my pinkie: auto-animated. ... The trembling was a message from the future."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription