Paul Reiser has rekindled the spark with his first real love: standup comedy. Standup is where Reiser forged his comedic chops before he got cast in his first acting role in Barry Levinson’s 1982 flick, “Diner.” In fact, being a standup comedian, not necessarily an actor, was his career goal.
But the Baltimore-based “Diner” was the catalyst that forged a new career path for him, from standup to acting.
About nine years ago, he said by phone recently, he made his way back to performing standup regularly. He’ll be onstage Jan. 21 at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races to do just that and share his funny observations on life.
What should the audience expect from his standup set?
“I always get that specific question, and I’ve never come up with an answer,” he said from his Southern California home. “I don’t know how to describe it. The best I can do is if you’ve seen Cirque du Soleil, it’s the exact opposite of that.”
But, he said, fans who watched him as Paul Buchman in his hit ‘90s sitcom “Mad About You” with Helen Hunt will see a familiar Reiser.
“Nobody who watched ‘Mad About You’ would come to my show and be surprised that I’m so different, because I’m exactly that guy,” he said. “But I don’t think that anybody who watches ‘Stranger Things’ are going to go, ‘Oh, he’s just like Dr. Owens.’ No one watches ‘Stranger Things’ and thinks, ‘Oh, that doctor’s funny — I’m going to go see his show.’”
He’s referring to Dr. Sam Owens, a recurring character on the megahit Netflix series, but anyone who watches TV series will have a lot of characters of his to choose from: Gordon, a TV writer, on Hulu’s “Reboot” co-starring Rachel Bloom, for instance, or his Emmy-nominated turn as Martin Schneider in Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” with Michael Douglas, or even as a superhero, when he portrays The Legend in Amazon’s “The Boys.” And, of course, a return to Paul Buchman in the 2019 reboot of “Mad About You.”
Over the years, Reiser has bounced back and forth between TV and film effortlessly. He can be seen in blockbuster hits, such as 1994’s “Beverly Hills Cop” and 1986’s “Aliens,” as well as on the small screen in “Mad About You.” But even after 11 Emmy Award nominations, as well as four Golden Globe nominations, Reiser still yearns to be onstage with a mic in front of an audience.
“It wasn’t just my first love; it was my only love. I was just lucky to be an actor,” he said. “I wasn’t a film buff. I was a comedy buff. In college, I started doing comedy clubs, and my dream was to get on “The Tonight Show” — and that happened pretty readily about the same time ‘Diner’ came out.” He calls it an “interesting trajectory” after “accidentally” landing a role in “Diner.” He found that one thing led to another, and next thing he knew, he was a working actor. But when he started “Mad About You” in 1992, Reiser said he got busy and stopped standup altogether for a while.
“And then the show was over, I was settled and wanted to be home, we had a new baby and we had a new house, so I just took a couple of years off,” he said. “But my goal was to always get back to standup, and I realized it took me longer than [expected]. I had to push myself to go back.”
Since he’s returned, it’s as fun as he remembers.
“I try to do it as much as I can,” Reiser said. “ It’s truly the thing I love the most.”
He’s loved performing on all the shows — “Stranger Things,” “The Boys,” “Reboot,” and they were all fun, but nothing compares to standup.
“I love how uncomplicated it is. People come to a place. They sit down. We talk for about an hour and a half, we laugh, and then we all go home. There’s no commitment after that. You don’t have to tune in [every week]. For me, you don’t have to pitch it to the network, you don’t have to raise funds, you just go and do it. So, this tour is as many days and weekends I can find free to go out and do it.”
Since he’s been back in the arms of standup again, Reiser thinks it will be a long time before he takes another long hiatus.
“There’s something about standup that calls me back,” he said. “There are people I know who just wanted to be a comedian to get noticed so they could be an actor or something else. That was never meant for me. I never meant to take a break.”
Three years into the pandemic, Reiser said there’s an extra excitement in performing live for audiences.
“You know, you’re not laughing on Zoom. They’re actually there in their chairs. You’re actually getting together,” he said. “People forget how interactive and communal the experience standup is. You’re getting together with strangers, and you’re all laughing at the same things.”
Reiser’s standup routine is really about him talking about things that are happening to him that members of the audience often relate to, and he said there is something very powerful about that experience.
Last year, “Diner” celebrated its 40th anniversary, and Reiser still remembers the experience of his first job ever with fondness. “I couldn’t believe I was in a movie. The script had the MGM Lion on the cover, and I went ‘Wow, this is a big deal,’” he recalled.
It was his first time on a film set, and he said he was amazed at the behind-the-scenes action, which included hauling a diner set on a flatbed truck. The cast starred other up-and-coming actors, such as Steve Guttenberg, Kevin Bacon, Tim Daly, Mickey Rourke, Daniel Stern and Ellen Barkin, to name a few. Reiser said they all got along famously.
When he saw the film at the premiere, Reiser was blown away about how beautiful the movie was.
“I certainly didn’t think it was gonna be the classic that it is because I didn’t even have a framework to think in those terms. I just though, well, it looks good,” he said.
At a cast reunion in 2022, Reiser along with Guttenberg, Bacon and Daly got together as a group for the first time in four decades. As they were having dinner and reminiscing about the days on the set, Bacon leaned over and asked his fellow cast-mates, “Have you guys noticed that we’re the oldest guys on the set now?” (Reiser does notice this.)
Reiser continues to keep busy with multiple projects. Early last spring, he completed filming of an original feature, “The Problem with People,” which he wrote, produced and starred in, alongside Colm Meaney and Jane Levy.
Reflecting on his body of work over the years, Reiser is grateful for his career journey. He said even today, after his standup shows, people will tell him how much one of his TV shows or movies meant to them.
“It’s been a great ride,” he said, “and it’s great to be part of something that touches so many people,” he said.
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
