History of Garmet Making
The history of local garment-making is depicted in an exhibition at the Museum of Frederick County History.

 Bill Green

As Mary Jane Haines readied herself for her 1847 wedding to Abraham Cassell in Wakefield Valley, she probably didn’t imagine that the humble brown dress with a hoop skirt she was donning for the occasion would become the key to unlocking the story of her life for centuries to come.

It’s even less likely she could have imagined her dress would one day provide important context for understanding the much broader story of women’s changing relationships to textile production and fashion in Frederick County.

