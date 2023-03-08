As Mary Jane Haines readied herself for her 1847 wedding to Abraham Cassell in Wakefield Valley, she probably didn’t imagine that the humble brown dress with a hoop skirt she was donning for the occasion would become the key to unlocking the story of her life for centuries to come.
It’s even less likely she could have imagined her dress would one day provide important context for understanding the much broader story of women’s changing relationships to textile production and fashion in Frederick County.
But thanks to the careful preservation and research efforts of Heritage Frederick (formerly the Frederick County Historical Society), her dress and many other textile artifacts from all over the county are now speaking volumes about their complex local history.
For the rest of 2023, visitors to the Museum of Frederick County History can immerse themselves deeply in those stories as they walk through a new exhibit, “Stitches Through Time: Women’s Work from Farm to Fashion,” which displays antique women’s garments and quilts, as well as textile tools, such as spinning wheels.
“It’s a story of the evolution of textiles as a consumer product and the associated role of women,” said Doug Propheter, executive director of the museum. “It’s an interesting story, it’s a meaningful story, and it’s a very local story.”
The exhibit’s three galleries tell a three-part story about the gendered roles of textile production. In the early years of European settlement, the women of Frederick County were largely in control of the process, diligently making both the raw materials and finished products by hand on their farmsteads.
Women then lost their agency over the process as it became mechanized in factories with male owners and bosses, though they continued to provide important labor.
The 20th century saw women regain a central role in guiding the direction of fashion, as a key consumer base and as professional designers for major clothing brands. As a prominent example of women’s re-emergence in the fashion industry, the third gallery features a display about the life of Claire McCardell, an internationally famous clothing designer from Frederick.
Except for a few pieces borrowed from the Baltimore Museum of Industry, the gallery artifacts come from Heritage Frederick’s own large inventory of items donated from local families, which they have collected since the 1890s.
Extensive research for the exhibit by the museum curator Amy Hunt has added “an enormous amount of factual detail” to the long-held collection, Propheter said. Starting with information from the museum’s own well-maintained provenance records, Hunt searched old newspaper clips, land records and other archived legal papers to learn as much as she could about the original owners of the donated items.
She then used that information and the help of ancestry.com to locate the living relatives of the original owners. She found quite a few and sent them notes explaining her project and asking if they could provide more information about their ancestors. She received many positive responses from descendants who were able and willing to provide not only information but more antique items that belonged to their ancestors, including photographs.
That’s how Hunt was able to piece together the touching story of Mary Jane and Abraham Cassel. Many of their living relatives responded to the information requests, and one of them was able to donate several of Mary Jane’s personal items to the museum, including a needlepoint sampler she had done at 13 years old, a portrait and a photograph of her, and a Valentine card from Abraham dated two months before their wedding.
Hunt discovered Mary Jane had a girl who died as an infant and a son named Charles who grew up to be the owner and editor of the Catoctin Clarion newspaper in Thurmont. When Charles was just a 1-year-old, Mary Jane died at the age of 23, about three years after her wedding.
Abraham lived another 12 years without remarrying, which was an unusual thing for men in his circumstances to do at that time. Together with the other evidence, Hunt takes that as a sign that Mary Jane was much loved by her family.
“Her wedding dress survives; this needle point survives. You can just get the feeling of how special she was,” Hunt said. “It seems like they really kept the few things they had from their few years with her and really kept them special and handed them down through generations. I feel like it’s pretty miraculous for all these different pieces of her life to still survive.”
Mary Jane’s dress is now on display in the exhibition with nine other Frederick County wedding dresses that are arranged chronologically from 1823 to 1943. Hunt says the dresses show a summary of the history of local textile production and use.
This exhibit will likely be the last time the museum is able to display the 1901 wedding dress of Alice Hopkins of New Market, due to the deteriorated state of one of its layers. Textiles are among the most difficult items to preserve over centuries, Hunt said, and they are even more difficult to repair. While the museum has excellent storage capabilities to preserve its artifacts, they lack a conservator who can make repairs. Hunt hopes that, as the museum expands its public outreach, qualified volunteers will one day be able to help them with repairing their collection of textiles.
Note to readers: Wakefield Valley is in Carroll County today, near Westminster. Heritage Frederick included it in the Frederick County exhibition because at the time Mary Jane Haines was born, Wakefield Valley was part of Frederick County. Carroll County was formed out of Frederick and Baltimore counties in 1837.
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community. Email him at erikanderson07@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.