Learn the stories of Frederick County’s past through walking tours.
GHOST TOURS
As Ron Angleberger guided a group of about 20 people across Market Street on a recent Saturday evening, he remarked cheerfully: “There’s a chill of death in the air tonight.”
Angleberger, founder and owner of Maryland Ghost Tours, has given the same tour of haunted spots around downtown Frederick for 21 years.
On Friday and Saturday evenings from April through November, Historic District Ghost Tours begin in front of Brewer’s Alley. Angleberger takes customers on a walking tour of the most haunted spots around downtown, stopping at seven sites along the way.
The stories Angleberger tells in front of buildings like the Civil War Museum, the Weinberg Center and the Barbara Fritchie House run the gamut of the paranormal. He recounts everything from unexplained sounds and misplaced items to full-on visual encounters with the dead.
While the tour group gathered around and prepared to submit their tickets in April, Angleberger asked how many of them believed in ghosts. Most raised their hands.
“That’s good,” he told them, “because the ghosts on this tour do not like skeptics.”
Despite the frightening and often violent stories that comprise the evening, the tour is popular with families. Eron Worley, of Pasadena, brought his young children to celebrate his birthday. The Reddington family, based in Frederick, was there as well, and a 10-year-old Reddington girl, who proudly announced that she had already been to five ghost tours, was the first to shoot up her hand and ask Angleberger questions at each stop.
Angleberger dresses in period clothing, carrying a dusty lantern and wearing a strip of bells and jangling keys. He leads guests through dark alleyways around the city, remarking along the way on its rich — and terrifying — history.
For a while, Maryland Ghost Tours shut down due to the pandemic. When they restarted, there were strict limits on the number of guests who could join each tour.
Angleberger’s favorite part of the tours is meeting people, he said. His zest for history is obvious. When a guest asked what his scariest encounter with the paranormal had been, he revealed that he participates in Civil War reenactments, sometimes spending the night in haunted churches and battlefields.
In his farewell to his first group of the season, Angleberger issued something of a warning: “10,000 dreams are buried in cemeteries every day,” he told the crowd. “Don’t let your dreams die with you.”
Ghost tours run on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $14 for adults and $8 for children age 8 to 12. Reservations are recommended. For more information: 301-668-8922, info@marylandghosttours.com, marylandghosttours.com.
ART AND WAR
Artists often transcribe the world around them, and their work serves as a reflection of what’s happening culturally at the time.
It makes sense, then, that we can better understand history through the lens of the arts, be it poetry, sketches, paintings or song.
At the National Museum of Civil War Medicine’s Art and War walking tour, John Lustrea, education coordinator at the museum, will show guests downtown Frederick through the eyes of artists who lived here or passed through during the Civil War era, 1861 to 1865.
Lustrea will show artwork and read poems, such as John Greenleaf Whittier’s “Barbara Frietchie,” as the group meanders south on Market Street. The tour concludes at Mount Olivet Cemetery, where a number of famous artists are buried.
Along the way, the group will stop at various sites, such as the train station, where Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. wrote a lengthy article in The Atlantic about coming to Frederick and being at that very station, searching for his wounded son.
“Especially with the Civil War, I think for so many people, it feels like so long ago, but in reality, it really wasn’t,” Lustrea said. “There are a few pictures we’ll hold up to show images that were made 160 years ago, and very little has changed since then. With a lot of the downtown, so many of these buildings are quite old. They have modern businesses in them, which is awesome, but they have all these untold stories. There’s history around us everywhere. It’s been a real joy to rediscover some of the stories of these places that I go by every day.”
The museum hosts walking tours every Saturday and Sunday from April to October at 2 p.m. and a series of special tours on the first Saturday of each month, such as June’s Art and War, which was first hosted in 2016 and returns this year for a second time.
On Sept. 4, the museum will host the Frederick Occupied walking tour, focusing on a crucial week in Frederick’s history when, in September 1862, the Army of Northern Virginia crossed the Potomac River and invaded Maryland, their first objective being Frederick. The Confederate army held this crucial crossroads town before marching west. During that week, Frederick’s residents experienced a range of emotions, from elation to terror to indifference.
All walking tours hosted by the National Museum of Civil War Medicine begin at the museum at 48 E. Patrick St., Frederick. The Art and War tour runs from 11 a.m. to noon June 5. Tickets are $15 and include museum admission. For more information: 301-695-1864, civilwarmed.org/walking.
HERITAGE FREDERICK WALKING TOURS
Heritage Frederick offers five guided walking tours (and one tour by bus), Wednesday through Sunday, and can accommodate up to 60 people. Reservations can be made online at frederickhistory.org/programs/adults/walking-tours.
Juneteenth Walking Tour
Heritage Frederick will host a Juneteeth walking tour to highlight the achievements of African Americans throughout Frederick’s history. In order to expand its collection and recognize the histories of people of color in Frederick County, Heritage Frederick wants to hear people tell their stories for its curator to record.
Tickets are $8. Tour runs from 2 to 4 p.m. June 19 and begins at Heritage Frederick, 24 E. Church St., Frederick. For more information: 301-663-1188.
Historic Frederick Walking Tour
Experience the history and beauty of downtown as guides share the fascinating stories that make up historic Frederick.
African American History Walking Tour
Learn about some of the county’s outstanding sites, people and events through a tour of the local African-American community’s historical cultural and civic center.
Art & Architecture Walking Tour
Experience the history and beauty of downtown as we explore some of the popular architectural styles, local art and history.
Civil War Walking Tour
Explore what it was like to live in Frederick during the Civil War. Stories include the last Confederate invasion of the North, the ransom of Frederick, and the Battle of Monocacy.
Murder & Mayhem
While Frederick looks like “Mayberry,” it has an unknown dark side. Explore the “other side” of Frederick’s history, including some of the most scandalous, nefarious and outrageous (but true!) stories from Frederick’s past on this downtown guided walking tour.
Drunk & Disorderly: Frederick in the Civil War
Explore the chaos the encompassed Frederick during the Civil War. Drunk and Disorderly Frederick shares the stories of drink, bloodshed and mysterious happenings that occurred in town.
MIDDLETOWN MARYLAND HERITAGE TOURS
Main Street Middletown offers maps of six self-guided tours throughout town. You can also pick up a printed booklet that includes all six tours at the Frederick Visitor Center or at Town Hall at 31 W. Main St., Middletown, or download it online. See snapshots of Middletown’s past and learn pieces of its history as you walk.
At 200 Jefferson St., for instance, you can see the site where Charles Heagy operated his marble shop until his death in the 1870s, when his apprentice, Will G. Boileau, took over, continuing to produce monuments and headstones that can still be seen in cemeteries in the area. Boileau, who lived in the front portion of 202 Jefferson St., served as Burgess of Middletown twice and became the first chief of the Middletown Fire Company in 1894.
Sites along Main Street Middletown’s Our Religious Heritage tour show the religious and spiritual communities that have been a part of Middletown’s history.
Stops on South Jefferson Street tell the story of what was once a thriving African-American community in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
For more information: 301-371-6171, ext. 111; mainstreetmiddletown.org
